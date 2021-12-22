Senate Will Consult With Reps On Next Line Of Action, Says Lawan On Electoral Bill

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has stated that the upper legislative chamber will consult with the house of representatives in January on the next line of action on the electoral bill.

Speaking after a closed session on Wednesday, Lawan stated that the senators also agreed to consult their constituents on the issue.

President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the electoral bill.

Speaking on the development, Lawan stated that the consultation with the house will be done in January because the lower legislative chamber has already proceeded on recess.

“In a closed session, the senate deliberated on matters relevant to the workings of the senate in particular and the national assembly in general,” he said.

“The senate, also in the closed session, discussed how to respond to the letter by Mr President on the electoral bill amendment.

“The senate consequently resolved to consult with the house of representatives in January both the senate and the house will be in session.

“Presently the house of representatives has gone on recess and we all know the constitutional provision to jointly take the appropriate action. The Senate also resolved to consult with our constituents.”