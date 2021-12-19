Sending unsolicited nudes to people is like rape: Yerins

BBNaija Star, Yerins, Speaks To Those Who Send Unsolicited Nudes

Sending a person nude photos without their consent, according to Yerins, is equivalent to rape.

He stated this on Twitter, adding that the media should not glorify such behavior.

According to the former Big Brother Naija reality star:

I don’t know who needs to hear or see this

Sending people nudes without their consent is sexually harassing them.

Sending people unsolicited nudes is like Rape. Rape is sexual relations without the person’s consent

The media should not glorify a dirty behaviour. It is bad.