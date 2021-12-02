Serial Jailbreaks, Ploy To Keep Kanu In Prison, IPOB Alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that repeated jailbreaks across the country were plots by the Federal Government to perpetually keep its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of States Services.

The group alleged that the DSS always arranged a prisons break, each time a suspect of interest is billed to be transferred from its custody to prison to create the impression that Nigerian prisons were not safe.

The secessionist group made this accusation in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “Our Intelligence reports and findings reveal that once there is any person of interest in the custody of the DSS that is scheduled to be transferred from their detention facility to prison custody, they arrange these prison breaks in order to convince the court that the prison is not safe and is susceptible to attacks and jailbreaks, and as such, the person in their custody should not be transferred to the prison.

“This is why no meaningful investigation is ever carried out on these alleged prison breaks throughout Nigeria.

“Curiously, the “attackers” who were clearly government sponsored thugs were allowed to drive past all the security posts mounted on the road, and down to where the DSS officers formed a human barricade to attack Omoyele Sowore.

“The same thing happened on the 10th November, 2021, when they hired the “One Nigeria Crooners” who came to confront Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s peaceful supporters who had always been there on the previous court days, without constituting any nuisance or breach of peace.”