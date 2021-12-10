Seun Kuti Calls Pope Francis Bad Boy After He Spoke On Sex And Sin

Seun Kuti Calls Pope Francis A Bad Boy After He Spoke On Sex And Sin

The legendary Afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti’s youngest son has reacted to a divisive remark attributed to Pope Francis about adultery and its place in the severity of transgressions.

In response, the singer and saxophonist expressed his feelings on Instagram, urging beleaguered couples to forgive their spouses in the wake of Pope’s claim.

Remember that Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s leader, stated that lovemaking outside of marriage is not the “most serious” sin.

The Pope made this claim, according to reports, during a question-and-answer session with reporters on a flight back to Italy from Greece on Monday.

“Fleshly sins are not the most serious,” he was quoted as saying.

“It was a failing against the sixth commandment (You shall not commit adultery) but not a total one, one of small caresses, massage given to his secretary – that is what the accusation is – there is a sin there but not the worst kind.”

Pope’s claim has continued on the discussion, triggering Seun Kuti’s reaction on an Instagram post with the caption, “Pope said it’s not so bad to commit adultery (bad boy) so wives forgive your husbands but more importantly, HUSBANDS FORGIVE YOUR WIVES.”