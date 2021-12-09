Seyi Shay Confuses Fans With Pregnancy

Seyi Shay Confuses Fans With If She’s Pregnant Or Not

The Nigerian female vocalist was excitedly dancing in the viral video, and her baby bump was clearly visible, drawing everyone’s attention to it, making us wonder if she’s expecting a baby any time soon or if it’s something else entirely.

Only time will tell if it’s a bloated tummy or a baby bump, but some netizens are excited about the possibility of her being pregnant, despite the fact that she hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the rumors.

Seyi Shay is a hardworking woman who can care for herself and her baby if she is pregnant, so there is no need to be concerned. However, some nosy and curious fans are curious about the father of her child because she isn’t married to their knowledge.

If the bump is indeed a baby bump, Seyi Shay will become a mother very soon, and motherhood will suit her perfectly, given how cool she is and how she avoids social media dramas.

Below is the video;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXP-DTpoDnC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link