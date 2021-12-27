Shatta Wale Openly Shades Nigerian Artists After Selling Out Show In Ghana

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian musician, has thrown shade at Nigerian artists after selling out Ghana’s largest stadium.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian singer could be heard saying, “In what appears to be a lingering discord with his Nigerian counterparts.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian Artiste to sell out Ghana’s Stadium, F*** all Nigerian Artistes”

Reactions Trail

@abundant_drew said, “Wetin African giant do. all still Dey pain am.”

