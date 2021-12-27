Shehu Sani Chides Primate Ayodele Over AFCON Prophecy Against Nigeria

Fomer Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has chided the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, over his 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria.

Ayodele had predicted that the Super Eagles, will not win the AFCON, which kicks off in Cameroon on January 9, 2022.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Sani stated that the Ayodele only predicted that Nigeria would not win, but failed to state who the winners would be.

He said, “My Brother Primate Ayodele prophesied that Super Eagles will not win AFCON but refused to prophesy which country will win.”

The cleric who is known for his annual predictions, stated that the male football team would not win the tournament.