Shelve Your Presidential Ambition, VON DG Tells Tinubu

Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has requested Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s National Leader, to abandon his bid for the presidency in 2023 in favor of a young person.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, told journalists in Abuja a few days ago that he would not refuse some Nigerians’ requests to run for president.

Also Read: 2023: South-East Must Produce Next President, Edwin Clark Insists

In a statement released on Sunday, Okechukwu suggested Tinubu should endorse a youthful presidential candidate from the country’s southern region.

“If one is consulted by our national leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the President of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate from the southeast,” Okechukwu said.