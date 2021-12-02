Singer 2Face Idibia reacts after a hotel in Benue state cuts a bar soap into two for lodgers to share

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba has reacted to a post where a hotel in his state was called out for cutting bath soap into two for lodgers.

An Instagram user had shared a picture of the soap and disclosed that the hotel is in Ugboklo, Benue state.

According to him, it is a literal representation of the popular phrase “Cut soap for me”.

He captioned it, “When you get to a hotel in a rural area and experience a real life situation of “Cut soap for me”… #only in Nigeria.. and yes they actually cut the soap”

The post caught the attention of 2face who reposted it on his Instastory and laughed over the fact that the hotel is in his state.

See below:

The post has since sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria