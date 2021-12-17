Singer Burna Boy Turns New Leaf

Nigerian Singer and award winning artist, Burna Boy has turned a new leaf as he vows to always be the cause of joy to others no matter what for his remaining days in this world.

Burna Boy reacting to how people just die all of a sudden if though they usually appear to look good, decided to change his ways of doing things and has promised to always be the cause of joy to others his remaining days in the world.

According to him, the person you are looking at right now or that stranger you’re sitting next to on the bus or anywhere or even that person you laugh and joke with wherever you meet could be going through the worst kind of hell and you will not know until they’re gone.

Burna Boy then added that he knows he has caused people pain in the past but he swears on everything that for his remaining days in this world, he will mean it when he asks ‘how are you doing’ and it’s going to come from the bottom of his heart and he will always be the cause of joy to others no matter what.

Burna Boy didn’t mention what influenced his change of heart but it’s obvious it has to do with losing a loved one and for that, he decided to be the cause of joy to others and mean it when he checks on them so he doesn’t regret someday when they are no more and it’s something we all ought to learn.

In his words,

“That person your looking at right now that strager ur sitting next to on the bus or abywhere. Even that person ypu laugh and joke with whenver you meet, They could be going throigh the worst kind of hell and you will not know until they are gobe. I know I caused people pain in the past but I swear on everything, for my remaining days in this world, I will always mean it from the bottom of my heart when I ask “How are you doing?” and I will always be the cause of joy to others no matter what”.

