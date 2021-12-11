Singer Davido gifts his senior colleague Kwam 1 N2million at a recent event

Nigerian Singer and philanthropist David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has surprised Fuji musician KWAM1 with a huge amount of money.

Recall that the singer earlier purchased two luxury cars for about N593,000,000.

In a video circulating the internet, the singer gifted his senior colleague the money while he was performing on stage during Eniola Badmus “20years on stage” celebration.

The bundle of cash was worth N2 million.

After handling the cash to him, KWAM 1 proceeded to sing Davido’s praises.

The video has since sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

