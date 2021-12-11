Singer Skiibii laments over electricity bill

Nigerian singer, Skiibii, recently took to social media to cry out over the electricity bill he was given.

The bill from Eko Electricity Districbution Company was over a million and the singer disclosed that he doesn’t stay in his house all the time to get such.

Skiibii wrote;

How much is transformer sef if this is Nepa bill ??

I don’t even stay in this house …I be gon for months so who’s using this light????

Is this because they know it’s my house cos I don’t get