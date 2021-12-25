Singer Small Doctor Celebrates One Year Of Celibacy

Small Doctor, also known as ‘Omo Iya Teacher,’ an ace entertainer and songwriter, is in a good mood after completing a challenging task in the last year.

The musician took to his social media profile to declare that he has not engaged in any sexual activity for the past year.

READ ALSO: I Don’t Drink, Smoke Or Womanize – Small Doctor

As a result of his accomplishment, he encourages others to do the same.

If one is to achieve such a feat as he achieved, he believes that entire focus is required.

He wrote: “Today makes it a year without sexx. you as well can do it! Just be focused”

See his post below: