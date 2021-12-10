Singer, Tems, Spark Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Drag Wizkid

Nigerian female singer recently shared a photo on Instagram that sparked pregnancy rumors.

She was seen with a very bulging tummy in the photo she shared.

Fans are claiming she’s pregnant for Wizkid after seeing the photo on social media.

Recall that Wizkid and her made headlines a few days ago after their on-stage drama.

Starboy attempted to lift her up while performing their hit song at the O2 Arena, but failed miserably.

Tems posted a cryptic message on Instagram a few hours ago, sparking speculation that she is expecting a child.

See the post and reactions below;