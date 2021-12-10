Singer Willis Chimano of Sauti Sol comes out as Gay

One of the stars of top Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Willis Austin Chimano, has come out as gay, telling a local outlet that he no longer wants to live a lie.

Chimano’s opening up about his sexuality is being hailed as a boost to the LGBT community. The public declaration made by Willis Chimano came as he explained the idea behind his latest project in which he featured members of the LGBT community.

He told the local Standard newspaper that his latest project was “a true representation of who he is.”

“It is the first time I am expressing myself in a song. You really get to know who Chimano is and that is a heavy crown to carry. It is just a representation of the underground ballroom culture within the queer community… which I am part of,” he is quoted as saying.