Socialite Prettymike addresses women that don’t wear bra & underwear to church

Controversial Lagos socialite Pretty Mike stirred interesting reactions from fans after he slammed ladies who go to church without wearing pant and bra. He noted that it is wrong and ladies who do so should stop walking around in the church.

According to him: ”Please some of you ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church , what are your motive towards such a behavior? I think it’s kinda wrong to do so and to make it worst, na you come dey waka up and down the whole church the most”

His statement has sparked different reactions from Nigerian ladies on social media.