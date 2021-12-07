Soludo: APC, Uba To Decide On Legal Challenge – Uzodinma

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership and Senator Andy Uba, the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, will decide whether or not to contest Prof. Charles Soludo’s victory.

Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of the APC Anambra State Campaign Council and the Governor of Imo State, stated this to State House media on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He expressed that the fact that the president had already congratulated Soludo would have no bearing on the decision.

He explained that the president congratulated the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as the father of the nation and because he was the one declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also dismissed the insinuation that the APC might not return to power because of the prevailing economic and security situations in the country.

He stated that many people are joining the party as Nigerians are happy that Buhari is performing well.