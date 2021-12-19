Sponsors Of Imo Attacks Will Be Revealed January 2022 -Uzodinma

On January 3, 2022, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has promised to expose the names of insecurity sponsors in the state.

He pointed out that 18 individuals apprehended by security forces provided reliable proof on the names of those behind the state’s instability.

The governor made the announcement while speaking to members of the All Progressives Congress’s elected authorities.

The names will be revealed at his first Imo stakeholders gathering in January 2022, he stated.

He said, “My government is ready to do all within its powers to ensure that Imo State remains safe and that anyone working to destabilise the system or encouraging criminality, no matter how highly placed, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

“Let me say these, two councillors were recently murdered and that those who killed them have been arrested by security agencies and they have owned up to the crime.

“18 suspects are now in custody in connection with different dimensions of crimes against the people of the state and they have also given dependable evidence about those sponsoring them. The sponsors will be made known to Imo State stakeholders by January 3, 2022.

“Don’t be intimidated. So long as I remain the Governor of this state, they will face the law. We have clear evidence of those who are behind the insecurity based on information from the suspects.

“And I assure you that by January 3, 2022, when I will hold Imo stakeholders meeting I will reel out their names one after the other with the evidence of their roles.”