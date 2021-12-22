States Prudent With FG Intervention Funds, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the Federal Government intervention funds to states are being used judiciously; on critical challenges.

Fayemi was replying to widespread criticisms trailing the use of the FG’s intervention funds by states.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Fayemi affirmed that such funds have been applied to tackle critical challenges by the recipients.

He explained that “Governors are elected to tend to the affairs of their states, and protect their citizens in the best manner possible.

“You would recall that the bridge finance that we negotiated with the federal government was precisely that, to bridge the gap that was created by the repayment of the previous facilities, around bailouts, around budget support, and on excess crude support, which Mr President approved in 2017.

“The repayment of those loans had commenced because CBN wanted the money back. And because that would have left us with a very deep hole in virtually all the states, we then negotiated for these to address specific things in relation to workers welfare, in relation to infrastructure development, in relation to improving on the enabling environment for investments in our states, and these are the things that states are spending it on.

“They are very specific, measurable and each state has outlined what this support would cover.”