Stay Away From Crime, Embrace Hard Work, Dedication, Bawa Tells Youths

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged corps members to shun all forms of cyber fraud and make dedication to work their watchword in their various places of primary assignment.

He also admonished them to be foot soldiers in the anti-graft fight adding that the youths are critical stakeholders in the quest to find a lasting solution to the problem of corruption in Nigeria.

Bawa’s admonition was contained in a keynote address delivered on his behalf on Wednesday by the Head, Public Affairs Department, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Commission, Ayodele Babatunde, during the sensitisation lecture for 2021 Batch C corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In the address titled ‘EFCC and the Role of the Youths in Curbing Corruption’, Bawa urged the corps members to be shining examples to others and champion the anti-corruption fight.

“Apart from the fact that the youth are considered as leaders of tomorrow, most economic crimes, especially cybercrimes are committed by young people. It therefore follows that young people must not be mere spectators in the anti-graft campaign.

“Rather, they should actually be the foot soldiers leading the mass rout of corruption and economic crimes out of our land,” he said.