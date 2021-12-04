Stella Damasus Remembers Late Husband 16 Years After His Demise

Nigerian Actress Stella Damascus has taken to her social media to remember her late husband and father of her two children, Jaiye Aboderin who died 16 years ago.

The star’s husband died of heart attack in 2004.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 3, 2020, where she paid tribute to her late husband.

Stella wrote: “It’s been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn’t sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to. Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up,”

“They decided to do something different this year to honor him. We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that’s what he represented to all who knew him. He brought joy, happiness, comfort and support to all.”

“I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best. Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin.”

See post below: