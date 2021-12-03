Stephanie Coker Advises Lady Against Being Loyal To Her Married Boyfriend

Stephanie Coker Advises Woman Dating A Married Man

Media character has encouraged hitched men to quit being slumbags.

The mother of one expressed this while exhorting a lady who is as of now dating a wedded man and needed to know whether it’s OK to remain faithful to him.

“There is someone out there for you that belongs to you. That man is disloyal. You owe him nothing.” Stephanie said in response.

“Married boyfriend is an oxymoron. A mother’s prayer is for her daughter to go to her husband’s house. Not another woman’s husband’s house.

“But we are not ready for that conversation. Men should also stop being scumbags.” she added.