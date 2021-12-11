Stop Starving, Maltreating Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Tells DSS

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Department of States Services of high-handedness in the handling of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in its custody, claiming the DSS is starving and maltreating him.

The group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement, on Saturday.

The secessionist group alleged that the DSS has denied Kanu food, for three days running.

The group called on the security agency to, as a matter of urgency, transfer Kanu to Kuje prison or any other correctional centre, where suspects awaiting trails are kept.