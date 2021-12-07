Strike: We’ll Take Action Within 48 Hours – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has disclosed that it would take action in the next 48 hours if the Federal Government’s fails to meet its demand.

Lecturers in the country had threatened to embark on another strike following the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action the federal government signed with the union, upon which last year’s strike action was suspended.

After the union’s National Executive Council meeting at the University of Abuja on November 13 and 14, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, lamented that despite meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige on October 14, 2021, on issues including funding for revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution, promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system payment, none of the demands had been met.

The Federal Government promised to pay N30bn as revitalisation fund to universities. It also promised to pay N22.1bn earned allowances to university workers.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust on Monday December 6, President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union will conclude its consultation with various branches across the federation and subsequently make its position known.