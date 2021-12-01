Sultan: Discourse On Nigeria’s Unity Driven By Ignorance, Emotion

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed that the discourse on the country’s unity is driven by ignorance and emotion rather than knowledge.

He stated this while speaking on Wednesday at a national unity summit organised by the National Prosperity Movement (NPM) in Abuja.

Abubakar stated that the discussion on Nigeria’s unity should be informed and driven by facts.

Represented by Shehu Yamusa III, Emir of Keffi, the sultan said the focus of discourse on unity should be on the right issues with the aim of promoting understanding.

“It appears that one major problem we have around our national unity and cohesion in this country is that the discourse even among the educated is driven more by ignorance and emotions than knowledge,” he said.

“The discourse has to be an informed one driven by facts and figures, otherwise we would find ourselves boxed into dialogue of the daft where no one understands the other.

“We also have to avoid confusing unity with uniformity. We don’t have to be uniform to be united. The length of our fingers are not the same because each finger has a unique role to perform.”