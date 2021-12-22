Sylvester Oromoni: Court grants N1million bail each to detained Dowen college students

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos has granted bail in the sum of N1 million each to the five Dowen College students, detained over the death of their schoolmate, 11-year-old, Sylvester Oromoni.

The students were on December 9 detained in a juvenile center for allegedly causing the death of Sylvester who died on November 30. The students have been accused of beating and bullying Sylvester.

The students were arrested by the police and charged for conspiracy and homicide.

At the hearing of their bail application today, Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum. The Chief magistrate added that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

Defence counsel, Miss Ifeoma Eson, Mr A.E. Amah, Mr Godwin Omoaka (SAN), Mr Eze Ajibo represented Begue and Mr Micheal Ayinla were in court for the minors.

