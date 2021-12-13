Sylvester Oromoni : Falana Asks Police To Invite Kemi Olunloyo Over ‘Reckless Allegation’

A law firm, Falana & Falana’s Chambers, has asked the Lagos State Police Command to invite blogger and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, to explain a “reckless allegation” she made against the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni.

The solicitors to the family of the late student accused Olunloyo of attempting to destroy the name of Sylvester on social media by claiming that the late student wanted to join a cult group in the Lekki-based school and had agreed to been beaten.

The law firm owned by renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), therefore, urged the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, to invite the blogger for questioning.

“Although the students and staff of the College suspected to have played a role in the brutal murder of Sylvester Oromini have made useful statements to the Police. One Ms Kemi Olunloyo has just introduced another twist to the incident,” Taiwo Olawanle of Falana & Falana’s Chambers said in a letter dated December 13, 2021.

It was titled, ‘Request For Investigation Of The Allegation Made By Ms Kemi Olunloyo On The Tragic Death Of Sylvester Oromoni At Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.’

The letter further read, “According to a false statement credited to her, Ms Olunloyo claimed that ‘Sylvester Oromoni wanted to join the cult, he agreed to be beaten and drank Engine oil as part of the initiation process.’

“Ms Olunloyo recorded her false statement and has been circulating the same on social media in a wicked manner with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the ongoing investigation by the Police.