Sylvester Oromoni: Family Hires Femi Falana Against Dowen College

Sylvester Oromoni’s family hire Femi Falana over his death

The group of late 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, an understudy of Dowen College, has recruited the firm of basic liberties legal advisor and extremist, Femi Falana, to indict the body of evidence against the establishment over the sad passing of their child.

In the letter dated December 6, 2021 and endorsed by Taiwo Olawale, the legal advisors have kept in touch with the workplace of Lagos State’s central coroner mentioning an examination into the conditions prompting the demise of his customer’s youngster.

The letter named “Solicitation for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos,” noticed that dependent on the briefings by the family, the late understudy passed on because of wounds purportedly caused for him by his seniors at the school.”

The letter in part reads:

“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstance surrounding this tragic death and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”