Sylvester Oromoni’s Father Vows Not To Bury Son Until Demands Are Met

Father of the late 12-year-old understudy of Dowen College has rattled off four things that should be done before he will lay his late child, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) to rest.

His child, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) passed on after some senior understudies at the Dowen College, Lagos, supposedly tormented him attributable to his refusal to join a clique bunch.

Talking with The PUNCH on how the family is adapting after the demise of their child and their requests, Sylvester Oromoni (Snr) said, “I need equity. They should welcome those young men. They should welcome the school specialists. The public authority should address them and make a move.”

The upset father had additionally said that regardless of what amount of time it requires, the family would keep the little youngster’s body until every one of those associated with his passing is served equity.

On how his significant other was managing the injury, he said, “She can hear you yet she is practically crying. We all couldn’t rest. We needed to take dozing pills before we could rest the previous evening. It possesses been truly intense energy for the family. That kid was our star and light, such an exquisite young man. At the point when I take a gander at the image I took with him only two months prior when my girl graduated, it breaks me.”