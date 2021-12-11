Tambuwal: How Military Allowed Bandits Displaced In Zamfara To Enter Sokoto

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, has accused the military of putting the state “extremely susceptible” to the actions of bandits expelled from Zamfara.

When he met with President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation on Friday, Tambuwal blamed the situation on the inflow of bandits displaced by Operation Hadarin Daji’s clearance operations in Zamfara.

The governor said that the exercises had resulted in attacks and kidnappings “in broad daylight” in several regions of the state as a result of the drills.

“Operation Hadarin Daji, the precursor of the escalation of tension and crisis in Sokoto state was carried out without any blocking force around the neighbouring states, particularly Sokoto state,” he said.

“Also, the timing of the operation, whereby, unfortunately, our security agents do not have enough equipment to move and curtail and contain those that would pander towards Sokoto state didn’t help the timing as well. So, the timing and the way the operation was carried out left Sokoto very vulnerable.

“It does appear as if those bandits pursued from Zamfara state have relocated to Sokoto state. This is a very serious call for concern.”

“There is a need for more boots on the ground. I am familiar with the situation at the center, but I believe that something can be done, and, that should be done urgently and expeditiously because our situation is getting out of hand.”

Tambuwal added that the state is also trying its best to curtail security challenges.