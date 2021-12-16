Tambuwal To FG: Recruit Special Forces To Fight Bandits

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has asked the federal government to recruit special forces to fight bandits in their enclaves in the forest.

Tambuwal spoke on Wednesday when he received a delegation of the North-west Governors’ Forum led by Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina.

Tambuwal stated that the special forces will complement the efforts of security personnel in tackling banditry.

Also Read: What Nigeria Should Do For Bandits To Drop Their Weapons – Gumi

“Bandits have no religious, ideological or ethnicity inclinations; they are notorious criminals terrorising law-abiding citizens,’’ the governor said.

“The recruited persons shall serve as special forces equipped with right skills and modern firearms to confront bandits since the locals know the terrains.

“After the special mission, the recruited persons could be re-engaged as forest guards to prevent new security challenges.

“In Sokoto state, we outlawed the self-styled vanguards referred at ‘Yansakai’ whose activities of extra-judicious killings led to reprisals and escalation of the situation.”