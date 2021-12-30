‘Thank God Somebody’s Son Has Paid Mine In Full’- Jane Mena Reacts To Reno Omokri’s View That Only Virgins Should Have Their Bride Price Paid In Full

Janemena has taken to her social media to react to Reno Omokri’s post that only virgins deserve to have their bride price paid in full.

The former presidential aide made it clear yesterday that ladies should not give men sex as a way of luring them to marriage.

He also made it clear that the white dress is meant for only virgins.

Reno said: “Dear men,Look at the Alaafin of Oyo. 83, and still having babies. Therefore, never accuse any woman of marriage desperation. Your timeframe and her’s are not the same. You are being selfish if you date any woman for five years without genuine hope for marriage.However, ladies should not give men sex as a means of luring them to marriage. Everyone is equal as human beings, but not all wives are equal.The highest value wife, according to Scripture, is a virgin wife. She is the ONLY Wife of which full bride price should be paid-Exodus 22:17.Traditionally, the White Wedding dress is ONLY for virgins”

Reacting to this, Janemena thanked God that somebody’s son has already paid her own bride price in full.

