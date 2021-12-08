The Great Resignation: And what it means for Nigerian Employers. By Eseosa Osayimwen

The pandemic has reshaped labour markets in different ways. There is a new workplace buzzword; “The Great Resignation”, an informal name for the widespread trend of a significant number of workers leaving their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers are now re-evaluating their working lives after the turbulence experienced over the last two years due to Covid-19.

Companies now have to navigate the ripple effects of the pandemic and reevaluate how to retain talent. This is a very unexpected turn of events as it now seems that the employees wield power over employers. For years, employers have called the shot in the marketplace, leaving employees on edge and willing to do anything to keep their jobs. So what does this mean for Nigerian employers?

According to a recent survey conducted by Nigeria’s top recruitment portal, Jobberman Nigeria, employee satisfaction and engagement is more important than ever to companies. A total of 2,795 respondents were surveyed, and from the study findings, Strong, Relatable Company Values & Goals has ranked the most critical external trait. In contrast, a company’s Financial Stability was ranked the most critical intrinsic feature that respondents desire in an ideal company.

Surprisingly, remote work was not as highly ranked as one might think, despite being accelerated by COVID-19, which could be due to unreliable power supply and internet connection that affect remote work structures and hinder productivity. But these findings could be relative and vary depending on location.

The hunt for talent is surreal; you no longer have to be ten years professional to have headhunters hitting you up on LinkedIn or Instagram, asking if you will be interested in leaving your job for a new one. To attract and retain top talent, employers have to do the following –

Create an ideal and sound working environment for your employees

Create a gender-balanced work environment with equal opportunities

Ensure that salary equates to workload

Build an effective employee engagement and feedback system

Open doors to younger demographics who are now the future of work

Allow for flexibility and hybrid work options

This is just the tip of the iceberg; Employers now have to strive to develop and sustain comprehensive employee satisfaction strategies that address employee achievement, personal development, job satisfaction, and recognition through various ways.

Unhappiness has nothing to teach, and resignation could be ugly. Companies have more to lose than employees because you lose staff and lose money finding and recruiting another quality employee, which could turn from days to months.

The report also shows that many factors come to play when dealing with employee satisfaction, such as –

Gender

Age

Demographics and location

Work experience

Job level

Different people want different things. Just as it applies to our everyday lives, it also applies in the job market; this is why it’s essential to have clear insights and statistics that will help you make better and informed decisions. With GenZ heavily penetrating the marketplace, more rules are about to be broken, and the status quo is about to change; the younger generation is keen on what organisations stand for and how employees are treated.

The most important strategic resource of an organisation is people. Hence, employers can use insights from the Jobberman Nigeria Employee Satisfaction Report to leverage and address employee satisfaction in the workplace to benefit both employee productivity and organisational success. The tables have turned, and now more than ever is the time for employers to put in the work to keep employees so that their businesses can grow.