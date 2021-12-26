Moment Peter and Paul Okoye apologized to their fans for breaking up

Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare have gone viral after they apologized to their fans for breaking up.

After some years of controversy and drama, Peter and Paul apologized to their fans for breaking up while saying Psquare is back and better.

Video below:

The post has since sparked up reactions online.

Read some comments below:

The 40-year-old brothers, who started their musical career in 1999, dominated the African music industry for over a decade until 2016 when they fell out.

The musical duo once known as P-Square became two separate artistes, independent of each other. Peter adopted the moniker ‘Mr P’ while Paul became known as ‘Rudeboy.’ Not only did the separation affect their careers, it also affected their personal lives.

Fans kept anticipating their reconciliation and held on to a line in one of their hits 2015 hit, ‘’Busy body’ which went ‘‘Peter and Paul them be one no be two’’ but all hopes were dashed when on August 17, 2020, Peter tweeted that fans should stop anticipating a reconciliation.

