The Most Popular Bursaries in South Africa 2021

As the year comes towards an end we look back at what some of the most popular bursaries have been in 2021 from one of the biggest bursary portals, AllBursaries. Even with the Coronavirus epidemic we have still seen a steady increase in the number of bursaries being made available to students looking to pursue further education. These opportunities of financial assistance have been particularly valuable in the difficult times we have had over the last two years. The list below does not include the largest NSFAS government scheme, all students should look at the NSFAS application to see if they are eligible.

Please see the below list of the 12 most popular bursaries ranked in order for 2021:

Guateng City Region Academy Bursary (GCRA) Funza Lushaka Bursary Program Guateng Department of Human Settlements Bursary Shoprite Bursary AFHCO Bursary Soltrain Bursary Naacam Bursary Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust Bursary (CRET) SANSA Bursary SEDISA Trust Bursary Canon Collins Thekgo Bursary Makoena Mabusela Bursary

A look at these bursaries in more detail, the application deadlines and how you can apply next year:

Gauteng City Region Academy Bursary: The GCRA bursary is part of a program to build a skilled and capable workforce in the Gauteng region. In order to do this they provide funding to help cover the cost of study for students wanting to pursue a degree in further education. The application deadline is 28th February 2022 – Read more and apply for the GCRA Bursary

.

Funza Lushaka Bursary: The Funza Lushaka bursary is used to support teaching studies and is available to students looking to pursue a teaching degree. The recipients are then required to teach at a public school equivalent to the duration of the bursary received. The application deadline is 1st February 2022 – Read more and apply for the Funza Lushaka Bursary .

Gauteng Department of Human Settlements Bursary: This bursary is available for students in the Gauteng region who are looking to study in the fields of: Construction management, civil engineering or ICT. The bursary provides funding support to successful applicants. The deadline for this bursary is the end of March. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

Shoprite Bursary: Shoprite is one of the biggest retailed in South Africa. They offer bursaries to students looking to pursue careers in pharmacy, accounting, ICT and retail business management. These bursaries are linked to work-back agreements, ensuring a job opportunity once you graduate. You find out more about the opportunities they have on offer here: https://www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers/Shoprite-Bursaries.html

AFHCO Bursary: The African Housing Company is one of the largest developers and investors of both commercial property and housing. The organisation also provides R50 000 educational bursaries (paid directly to the educational institution). The deadline for these bursaries is the end of March. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

Soltrain Bursary: SOLTRAIN looks to support countries in changing their energy supply systems to renewable energy sources. The group is helping South Africa to achieve this through the South Africa Solar Thermal Training & Demonstration Initiative. In this, they are offering bursaries of 2,500 Euros for postgraduate studies that any field of study that involves solar thermal energy. The deadline for this bursary is 16 February 2022. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

Naacam Bursary: The National Association of Automotive component and allied manufacturers. offers bursaries to 15 students looking to study at a university of technology, mechanical or electrical engineering. The deadline has not yet been announced for 2022 but usually in early March. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

Cyril Ramaphosa bursary: The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) was formed to support South African students in getting better employment qualifications. The Cyril Ramaphosa trust offers a number of financial bursaries to prospective students. The application deadline for these is the end of November – Read more and apply for the Cyril Ramaphosa Bursary . The application process is via Xhuma .

SANSA Bursary: The South Africa National Space Agency provides financial assistance for post-grade students looking to study degrees in space-related fields at South African universities. . The deadline for this bursary hasn’t been announced yet for 2022 – 2023 but is usually in September. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

SEDISA Trust Bursary: The SEDISA Black Women Education Trust was established to help previously disadvantaged young black women to fund their further education. They have been helping many black women progress with tertiary education for over 10 years. The deadline for this bursary is 30 December 2021. Read more and apply for the bursary here .

Canon Collins Thekgo Bursary: The Canon Collins Trust was founded in 1981. The Thekgo fund was founded to promote access to further education. The bursary covers the costs for the initial registration fee for successful applicants applying to tertiary institutions in South Africa. The bursary also offers R6 000 to help with further funding. The deadline for this bursary has not yet been announced for 2022 but is usually in March. Read more and apply for the bursary here .



Huawei Bursary: The Huawei Bursary is a new bursary provided by the world renowned Chinese technology company. They offer financial assistance, covering full tuition, accommodation, meals and more, to a number of students that are looking to study ICT at university in South Africa. The deadline for this bursary is in October. Read more and apply for the bursary here.