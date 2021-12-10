The Only Thing You Can Do Successfully Is Irresponsible Borrowing, PDP Mocks APC

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has alleged that the only thing the APC is doing successfully is irresponsible borrowing”.

He made the allegation in his inaugural speech at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, during the inauguration of the newly elected national officers of the PDP.

Ayu assured Nigerians that the PDP under his National Working Committee (NWC) has returned to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

He said: “From the biggest economy in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the Poverty Capital of the world. Today, close to 40 million Nigerians have no jobs.

“In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country.

“And through its marriage to nepotism, the incompetent APC- Federal Government is fueling secessionist agitations in the East and West of Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, party faithful, very distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our dear Nigeria is drifting dangerously towards a failed state. Terrorists are now sharing sovereignty with Nigeria. Nigeria is simply ungoverned. Nigeria is collapsing under the leadership of a retired general!

“But I stand here today, not to merely recount APC’s spectacular failures. I stand here to assure you that PDP is back to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria. Under the new NWC, PDP will strengthen its internal democratic processes. We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.

“This National Working Committee will create alternate platforms within the Party to actively engage the young people and our women, not only for mobilizing and winning elections, but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the Party.

“We shall return the party to vigorous discussions; pay serious attention to new thinking and the implementation of policies and programmes that will secure and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians.

“The Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) will be revived and strengthened to drive this process. Before the next election cycle, we shall present a PDP manifesto that will bring back Hope to our people.”