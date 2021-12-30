There is no perfect husband anywhere – Clergywoman Funke Felix-Adejumo tells married women

Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo has once again dished a piece of advice to married women.

In a trending video, the clergywoman while preaching asked women to ensure they always cover their husband’s nakedness as there is no perfect husband anywhere.

Speaking during her sermon, Adejumo said;

Let me say this to you that are married. Cover your husband’s nakedness. There is no perfect husband anywhere. Stop celebrating your husband’s failures. Is it because people are not telling you their stories? Do you know what people have gone through and are going through? You talk about your husband everywhere you go in the neighborhood. Everybody knows your story. It’s not right.”

Watch a video of her speaking below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria