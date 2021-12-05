Think Outside The Box, Gov Abiodun Tells Ogun Graduates

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has challenged the 2,347 new graduates of the State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, to think outside the box in order to find work, rather than adding to Nigeria’s soaring unemployment rate.

This was stated by Abiodun during the polytechnic’s fourth convocation event and prize presentation for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, urged the graduands to see the academic awards as a starting point.

Also Read: Don’t Award Doctorate Like Chieftaincy Titles, Wike Cautions Varsities

He also charged them to be creative and think of whatever they could do to be employers of labour, instead of adding to the number of unemployed graduates.

“I enjoin you, this academic awards you have acquired are the starting points for achieving greater heights in the nearest future.

“Think outside the box of what you can do to become next employers and not as statistics to the growing rate of unemployment. Be creative and entrepreneurial,” Abiodun advised.