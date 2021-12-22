This stage of my life I would rather be single with no kids – BBNaija’s Ka3na says as she celebrates 6th wedding anniversary

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has said that she would rather be single without children at this stage of her life.

The entrepreneur and mother of one stated this on Wednesday December 22, when she celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary.

“Believe Me Marriages Are Never Perfect. This stage of my life I would rather be SINGLE with no kids,” she wrote.

“BUT then again; Would I Be Happy? What Life Would That Be? I’m Guessing EMPTY! So Here We Go Again. SIX Years Of Friendship. Blessed With Our Lovely Lila

#weddinganniversary”