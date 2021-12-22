‘This was one of the happiest days of my life’ Actress Bimpe Oyebade shares beautiful moment from her bridal shower

Bimpe Oyebade, a Nollywood actress, took to social media to share happy moments from her baby shower.

In a star-studded wedding, Lateef Adedimeji and his colleague turned lover Bimpe will be walking down the aisle today.

READ ALSO: I Won’t Sacrifice My Career For Marriage To Lateef Adedimeji – Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade

Oyebade, on the other hand, took to Instagram a few hours ago to tell how many friends and colleagues attended her bridal shower.

She characterized her bridal shower as “one of the most beautiful days of my life,” and thanked her sister and everyone who supported her.

See Post Below: