Timi Dakolo Releases Video Of Obim With Ebuka

Timi Dakolo Releases His Visuals Of Obim With Ebuka

The Nigerian strong vocalist comes with a new one as he drops the official music video of Obim featuring the sweet words of Ebuka.

The video also holds the appearances of people like Noble Igwe, Chinedu Ikedieze, and a few more noble appearances.

Ebuka plays a different role this time as he shows his fans how loving he is by eulogizing his wife with sweet words in the Igbo language.

The official video is out on Youtube and currently sitting on 30K + views in the past hours as at the time of publication.