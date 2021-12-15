Tinubu Speaks On Calls For Him To Contest Presidency

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that he will not turn down the calls of his supporters asking him to run for the office of president in 2023.

He said this on Tuesday after a meeting with leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Tinubu said he would, however, make consultations before formally announcing a decision on the matter.

“I’m not going to turn them down but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly to tell Nigerians,” he said.

“But the president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So, don’t muddle the political water. Consult, make our programme known to the people later.”