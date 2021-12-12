Tiwa Savage Shares Throwback Photo From Her University Days

Tiwa Savage has given her fans and followers a throwback photo of herself when she graduated from London.

The star stated that it was her parent’s wish to get a degree in London and she is grateful she made it through.

Tiwa said she did both schooling and music and she killed them.

The singer has been in the industry for years and many of her fans are proud of how far she has come.

She is performing for all over the country now and every of her fans are lining her from all over the world.

Tiwa said: “No promo, just popped up at the @compozersshow in london . Second slide: It was my parents’ wish was for me to get a degree before any music 😂 SO I DID BOTH AND KILLED BOTH .Lagos this Friday 17th I’m ready for you”

