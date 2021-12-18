Tonto Dikeh Calls For Sylvester Oromoni’s Autopsy Result To Be Released

Sylvester Oromoni Jr. a late 12-year-old Dowen college student, had his autopsy results released.

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, claimed this and urged the family to make the result public because it is now a public matter.

READ ALSO: Sylvester Oromoni: Your Ignorance Does Not Excuse Stupidity – Kemi Olunloyo Slams Falana

According to Tonto Dikeh, Nigerians have been fighting for justice, and it is best if the results of the autopsy are made public.

She wrote:

“Autopsy result for captain Sylvester is out. We would appreciate if it’s made public because this is a public case and we are all his family now. We have/need to know all that can be told.

I appreciate how everyone is keeping the spirit with the fight for #justiceforslyvester, It’s truly inspiring… May you never cry and not get help, please don’t stop!! We want TRANSPARENCY”

See post below: