Tonto Dikeh Challenges Halima Abubakar To Reveal The Names Of Bullies In Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh To Support Halima Abubakar Against Bullies In Industry

The entertainer, Tonto Dikeh has asked her associate, Halima Abubakar to share names of menaces in Nollywood after she shared her experience yesterday.

Halima Abubakar guaranteed there are menaces in Nollywood while joining the web-based discussion started by the passing of Dowen College’s 12-year-old understudy, Sylvester Oromoni.

Responding to Halima’s revelation, Tonto Dikeh requested her to share names from menaces in the film business so she and others “can say hello” to them.

She wrote;

Lmaooo hallibooboo stop tensioning us Abeg…

My friend no be evrytime you want give us gist you go come listen to people wey go tell you say you big pass this thing, give us gist..

No do us half bread is better than none!!We don’t want PEACE

(I swear am rolling on the floor)

Name names jor, let us know and say hi to them