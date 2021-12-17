Tonto Dikeh Renews Feud With IG dancer, Jane Mena

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has renewed her long-dormant feud with Instagram dancer Jane Mena over an alleged sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

In September, the internet was ablaze after the stunning actress revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, has the sex tapes of Jane Mena and a slew of other married women, including celebrities.

Jane then threatened to sue Tonto for making false accusations. She started the new drama by accusing Tonto of avoiding signing the court papers that her lawyers wanted to serve her.