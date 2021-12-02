‘Too Young To Be His Mum’- Fans React As Comedian Sydney Talker Shows Off His Beautiful Mother

Fans In Shock Of Sydney Talker‘s Mom

IG comedian, SydneyTalker praises his mum who could be mistaken for his sister, as she turns a year more seasoned

Instagram comedian took to his Instagram page to commend his mum as she turned a year older. His fans are still in shock at how young his mom is and still holding a nice shape at that age.

Posting photographs of his mum who could be mistaken for his sister, he composed;

”Happy birthday to my Queen, my world, my guardian, my love, my number person in the world, my MOM. wishing you long life and prosperity. May the Lord guide and protect you. And may he grant all your heart desires. Your new age is BLESSED. Love you always”