Toyin Abraham Celebrates BBNaija’s AntoLecky At 32

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, took to social media to wish former Big Brother Naija housemate Munirat Antoinette Lecky, also known as AntoLeky, a happy 32nd birthday.

AntoLecky celebrated the new year by posting lovely photographs on her Instagram profile and stated that ‘age 32 is for taking risks.’

The reality star stated that she is proud of herself, that she is deserving of all wonderful things, and that her future looks promising.

She posted a photo of AntoLecky on her Instagram page, calling her a “sweet soul” and promising that God would continue to bless her.