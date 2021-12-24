Toyin Abraham Paid Millions For Adebimpe Oyebade’s Wedding Dress – Toyin Lawani

Celebrity designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani took to her social media to reveal that actress Toyin Abraham paid for the wedding dress of her colleague, Adebimpe Oyebade.

Adebimpe got married to the live of her life, Adedimeji Lateef and many of their colleagues was present at the celebration.

The designer took to her Instagram page to share photos of the dress, as she appreciated Toyin Abraham.

Talking about the dress, Lawani said, “@mo_bimpe Nikai wedding dress, designed by the fashion goddess via @elegantebytiannah styling courtesy of @toyin_abraham.

“I was just randomly discussing with her that I was making three dresses for Bimpe and I was so busy this time.”

“Next thing she said, ‘ah she’s my God Daughter o, let me pay for her wedding dress’, and you know I charge millions.

“So she did the transfer boom! and I made this masterpiece happen. Thanks Toyin, you are a wonderful friend. Well, everyone say thank you to @toyin_abraham Mummy Ire. God bless you.”

See post below: