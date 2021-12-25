Toyin Lawani Stuns In Christmas Tree-inspired Dress

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist, has transformed herself into a Christmas tree in photos uploaded on social media to celebrate the season.

She wrote on her Instagram page that this season, everyone needs her in their home.

Toyin, who is recognized for her fashion sense, revealed that she has decided to dress up as a Christmas tree this year and questioned her fans on their reactions to her costume.

She wrote: Everyone needs me in their house this season , I am big and I bring joy to homes , what I’m i ?????????????. A Christmas tree. Decided to be a Christmas tree this year , what are your thoughts??????

Many of her Instagram followers gushed about the attire in the photos.

See Photos Below: